Single-Vehicle Crash In Milford Kills Driver From Pa.

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Milford early Sunday morning that left the driver dead.

At about 6:30 a.m., a northbound car on South DuPont Boulevard left the roadway near Buccaneer Boulevard and crashed into a traffic light pole.

Police said the driver, 19-year-old Malik Thompson of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, died at the scene.

State Police also said the driver was not properly restrained.

The crash and investigation resulted in a closure of northbound South DuPont Boulevard for about three-and-a-half hours.