Single Vehicle Crash near Cambridge Leaves 2 Dead & 1 Injured

Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dorchester County. Maryland State Police were called to Route 50 near Austin Road east of Cambridge around 10pm and found a Subaru that left the roadway and struck a utility pole and caught fire.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was flown to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Cambridge where she was later pronounced dead.

A juvenile passenger was flown to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.