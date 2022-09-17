Single Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood Injures Seaford Teen

A Seaford teen was cited after a crash just after 12:30 this morning northeast of Greenwood. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the teen was northbound on Shawnee Road when he drifted off the edge of the roadway and struck three trees. The teen was properly restrained and taken to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor, but he was cited for failure to maintain the lane.