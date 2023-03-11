Single Vehicle Crash Near Hartly Leaves One Dead

One person is dead after a crash just before 9 Friday night near Hartly. Delaware State Police say an Isuzu Rodeo was southbound on Bryants Corner Road near the intersection of Pine Tree Road at a high rate of speed when he went off the roadway in a curve and struck a wooden post next to a private driveway. The car spun back onto the road coming to a stop partly off the road. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.