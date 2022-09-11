Single Vehicle Crash near Hartly Leaves One Dead

Delaware State Police say the driver of a Hummer has died after a crash in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. Police say the driver was westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed just after 1am when he missed a curve in the roadway, struck a tree, spun and stopped – then caught fire. Police say the driver has not yet been identified, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident, and no other injuries were reported.

Westville Road was closed for approximately 3 ½ hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.