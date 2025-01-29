Six Arrested During Prostitution Operation

Six individuals have been arrested following an operation conducted by the Dover Police Department that specifically targeted prostitution at an undisclosed area hotel. Police conducted the operation yesterday, January 28th. The Dover Police Department has been actively exploring strategies that will help address all of the concerns, including measures to deter patronage. Patronizing or soliciting the services of a prostitute is a crime punishable by law, and both the police and the Delaware Department of Justice are cracking down on offenders in Dover and throughout Delaware.

Those arrested and charged include:

William Hare,74, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Michael Scheers, 58, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

-Resisting Arrest

-Possession of Cocaine

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Lunn,52, of Magnolia – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Dakota Achenbach,36, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Excellent Asare,24, of Dover – Released on OR bond after arraignment on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

-Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon (Asare was found in possession of a concealed 9mm handgun)

Keith Litchford,62, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges: