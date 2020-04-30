Six more coronavirus testing sites announced for Sussex County

There are now six coronavirus (COVID-19) community testing sites scheduled to open next week across Sussex County.

The community testing sites will focus on employees of essential businesses, family members of at-risk populations, those exposed to someone with COVID-19, or someone caring for a sick family member with COVID-19.

The testing sites involve both rapid and nasal swab testing, immediate case investigation for positive cases, connection to a resource coordinator for services like food and housing for those who are positive, and care kits to be given to individuals being tested.

Care kits will be given to people who have a high risk of household transmission and do not have the means to purchase the supplies themselves. A doctor’s order or referral is not needed for these sites.

See below for dates, times, and locations starting today, April 29 thru May 4, 2020.