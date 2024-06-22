Skimming Device Found at Felton Dollar General

Felton Police are in custody of a skimming device that was found at the Dollar General in Felton. Police say during their initial investigation it was determined the device could obtain information from credit and debit cards – it’s not known how long the device was active. The US Secret Service and Montgomery County sheriff’s office in Pennsylvania are assisting in the investigation and will conduct a forensic investigation into the device. Felton PD has requested and awaiting the surveillance footage from the store for further investigation.

Police advise anyone who shopped at the Dollar General to monitor your accounts for fraudulent activity, contact your bank and add extra security measures if possible.