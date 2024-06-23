Skimming Device Found at Georgetown Dollar General

Another credit card skimmer found at another Dollar General Store – this time in Georgetown at the store on Market Street. Georgetown Police are contacting local businesses to ensure they regularly check for these types of devices. This is the second device that’s been found – a skimmer was found recently at the Felton Dollar General. IF you’ve visited the Market Street Dollar General Store – check your banking statement for signs of unauthorized access.

SKIMMING DEVICE FOUND AT FELTON DOLLAR GENERAL