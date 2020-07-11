Skipjack Wind Farm Interconnection Facility On Hold

On hold! Orsted announced Friday that it will no longer pursue plans to build an interconnection facility at Fenwick Island State Park. The company entered into a non-binding MOU with DNREC a year ago to construct the Skipjack Wind Farm’s interconnection facility within the park – however a thorough evaluation of the area shows that a large part of it is undisturbed wetlands. Orsted officials says building there would run contrary to the company’s commitment to building their business sustainably. They are now looking for an alternative site and hope to have an announcement in the near future.

The Skipjack Wind Farm is a 120 megawatt offshore wind farm under development 19 miles off the Maryland-Delaware coast. The project will create thousands of jobs in the Delmarva region and generate enough clean energy to power 35,000 homes. Learn more at www.skipjackwindfarm.com.