Slam Dunk to the Beach HS BB Tournament Called Off

The Slam Dunk to the Beach High School Basketball Tournament will not take place in 2020.

Organizers are pulling the plug on the holiday season event at Cape Henlopen High School.

Chairman Dr. Matthew Robinson with the Delaware Sports Commission says the decision is made with the safety and well being of players, fans and staff in mind. Trends surrounding the ‘elite high school basketball environment’ were also a factor.

The Slam Dunk event also typically generates more than $1-million in economic activity in Sussex County. The tournament does plan to return in 2021.

Organizers put out this statement Monday morning:

It is with great disappointment that we are announcing that the Slam

Dunk to the Beach High School basketball tournament will not be held in December 2020 at Cape Henlopen High School. The tournament does plan on returning in 2021.

“Obviously, this was a difficult decision” said Dr. Matthew J Robinson, chairman of the Delaware Sports Commission and the Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament. “At the center of our decision was the safety and well- being of our participants, and spectators. We have been following the trends overall and specifically within the elite high school basketball environment and we came to the conclusion that the prudent

decision was to hold off until 2021.”

Slam Dunk to the Beach has grown into one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the country and serves as a showcase for future college and NBA stars. The event brings national exposure to the state of Delaware and more directly to Sussex County through the games marketing efforts and recruiters from top colleges. Notable coaches including Jay Wright, Villanova University; Roy Williams, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Patrick Ewing, Georgetown University make regular visits to Slam Dunk and the event generates over $1 million in economic impact for Sussex County.

“The event would not be a success without the incredible support of our sponsors and the state and local government,” stated Robinson. “We value the relationships with the business and government leaders. We know that many of our friends are dealing with challenges presented by this pandemic. We ask our fans to support and patronize businesses in the community and we look forward to a brighter future together.”