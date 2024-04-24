Small Business and Nonprofit Applications Sought for Annual Superstars in Business Awards

An awards program involves Delaware’s small businesses and nonprofits for their model approaches to managing their organization, developing their employees, and supporting their communities. It’s called the Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business. The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Alliance are seeking applicants for the award, which shines a light on the significant role that Delaware’s small business community plays in the state’s economic health. According to the Delaware Division of Small Business, Delaware is home to nearly 28,000 small businesses, which accounts for 98% of all businesses in the state. Small businesses employ 56% of the workforce and contribute $12.8 billion in wages–that’s 48% of all wages in the First State. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, July 18th at 4:30 p.m. To apply. The website is www.DSCC.com/SuperstarsinBusiness.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce:

The work of small businesses often goes unnoticed and unthanked. We must remember that the CEO of a small business or nonprofit wears more than one hat—they can be considered the ‘Chief Everything Officer’,” says President Michael J. Quaranta. “Our Superstars in Business awards program is an important reminder to recognize and celebrate the many innovations that come out of the small business community.”

Established in 1998, the awards are given annually to extraordinary businesses in honor of Marvin S. Gilman, who was a distinguished small business leader in Delaware. Marvin Gilman displayed the highest ethical standards, found innovative ways to improve the world around him, and inspired others to follow in his footsteps.

Delaware businesses and nonprofits that have been in business for at least three consecutive years and employ less than 150 full-time people are eligible to apply. Companies do not need to be a member of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, July 18 at 4:30 pm. Applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on May 8 at 9:00 am to hear from past winners and members of the selection committee on how to best write an application.

Winners will be recognized on November 6 during an awards luncheon at the HOTEL DU PONT, in addition to receiving a crystal award, cover story in Delaware Business magazine, and a professionally produced company profile video. Visit www.DSCC.com/SuperstarsinBusiness to learn more and apply.