Smaller or Limited Guarded Swimming Areas at DE State Parks Beginning Next Week

DNREC will reduce the life-guarding hours at Delaware State Parks ocean swimming beaches starting next week. Smaller or limited guarded swimming areas at all Delaware State Parks swimming beaches will be available through Labor Day.

People looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are encouraged to do so at guarded beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park, which will be guarded every day through Labor Day with limited staff.

From Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, Fenwick Island State Park’s Fenwick Lot swimming area will be unguarded during the week but will remain guarded on the weekends.

All Delaware State Parks swimming areas will be guarded Labor Day weekend.

Reductions in hours are a result of lifeguards leaving the area to return to high school, college, sports camps and other staffing shortages.