Smoke and Haze from Large New Jersey Wildfire Affecting Sussex County, Delaware

If you’re in Sussex County, you may notice an unusual odor or haze during the next few days. That’s because smoke from a significant wildfire burning in the Pine Barrens region of Ocean County, N.J., has begun to affect areas of southern Delaware. The wildfire, which ignited earlier this week in the Forest Wildlife Area, has already consumed more than 13 square miles of land. As of Tuesday evening, April 22nd, New Jersey fire officials report that the blaze is approximately 10 percent contained. Due to shifting winds and the intensity of the fire, large columns of smoke have traveled southward, impacting visibility and atmospheric conditions in parts of Sussex County. At this time, there is no immediate threat to the safety of Sussex County residents or visitors, according to the Sussex County Department of Public Safety. Officials are monitoring the situation closely. Residents are encouraged to remain indoors or limit outside activity if they are sensitive to smoke or poor air quality and advised to only call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.