Smoking Marijuana in Public in Rehoboth is Still Illegal!
August 19, 2024/
Smoking marijuana in Rehoboth Beach in public is illegal much as is public consumption of alcohol.
The recently changing laws in Delaware and elsewhere and the perception concerning marijuana have not changed the ordinances.
Rehoboth Beach police have issued 14 citations since May for smoking marijuana in public, like this man who was stopped on Rehoboth Avenue on July 19.
Police also have made two arrests for possession of marijuana, one juvenile and one adult.