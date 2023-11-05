Smyrna-area Crash Leaves Clayton Woman Dead

A single vehicle crash Saturday night near Smyrna has left a Clayton woman dead. Delaware State Police say a Honda Accord was eastbound on Wheatleys Pond Road near Sunnyside Road at a high rate of speed when the driver went off the side of the roadway in a cure and into a ditch. The Honda went through the ditch and rolled over – ejecting the 47 year old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The investigation is continuing.