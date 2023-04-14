Smyrna House Fire on East Mount Vernon Street – Arson

A fire Thursday night that heavily damaged an East Mount Vernon Street home in Smyrna has been ruled arson by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Firefighters from Citizens’ Hose Company were called just before 10pm and found active fire inside an unoccupied home.

Investigation showed the fire was intentional and a criminal investigation is underway.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. Anyone with information on the fire should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.