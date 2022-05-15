Smyrna Kitchen Fire Sends One to Hospital

A 56 year old Smyrna woman is in serious condition after a kitchen fire in her Shortly Lane home Saturday afternoon. Firefighters found an active fire when they arrived at the scene and smoke throughout the home. Investigators say the blaze began on the stove top when food that was being prepared ignited causing heavy fire damage to the kitchen. The State Fire Marshal estimated damage at $5000. The American Red Cross will provide emergency assistance to the injured woman and two dogs.