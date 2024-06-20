Smyrna Man Arrested for 7th DUI Offense After Crash in Hartly

Delaware State Police have arrested a 53-year-old Smyrna man for his 7th felony DUI offense following a crash in which he and a 45-year-old passenger were injured. The crash happened in Hartly on Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the scene of an overturned Isuzu Rodeo on Slaughter Station Road. The injuries to Paul Rowan and the 45-year-old woman were not life threatening. When a trooper spoke to Rowan at the hospital, he showed signs of impairment and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, Rowan was arrested for driving under the influence and a computer check showed that he had six prior DUI-related convictions. During a search of the Isuzu, troopers found drug paraphernalia. After he was released from the hospital, Rowan was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with several crimes in addition to 7th Offense DUI including 1st Degree Vehicular Assault–also a felony. Rowan is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,750 cash bond.

