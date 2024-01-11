Smyrna Man Arrested for Gun and Drug Offenses Following Traffic Stop in Dover

Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for gun and drug offenses following a search warrant and traffic stop on Route 13 near Bally’s Casino in Dover. The search warrant was obtained following a several weeks-long drug investigation of 32-year-old Eric Sartin, Jr. of Smyrna, who was suspected of distribution of narcotics. Sartin was taken into custody during the traffic stop without incident. A search of Sartin and the vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition along with approximately 128 grams of methamphetamines, 13 bags of heroin, and about 3.26 grams of marijuana. They also found various drug paraphernalia. Sartin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $90,100 cash bond.

Additional Information by the Delaware State Police:

A search of Sartin and the vehicle led to the discovery of the following items:

One handgun

Multiple rounds of ammunition

Approximately 127.82 grams of methamphetamines

Thirteen bags of heroin

Approximately 3.26 grams of marijuana

Various drug paraphernalia to include a digital scale and distribution/packaging materials.

Sartin was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sartin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $90,100 cash bond.