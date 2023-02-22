Smyrna Man Arrested in Milford Following Impaired Driving Investigation

A traffic stop on Route 113 in Milford led to the arrest of a Smyrna man. Police arrested 44-year-old Bernard H. Williams Jr. As a result of the investigation, which included the utilization of the K9 Unit, police seized 4.3 grams of cocaine, a loaded 40 mm handgun, a fixed baton, and an undisclosed amount of money. Williams faces numerous charges including weapons offenses and 4th offense DUI. Secured bail was set at $60,540. Williams was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on February 24th for a Preliminary Hearing.