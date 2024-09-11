Smyrna Man Arrested on Multiple Gun and Drug-Related Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 47-year-old Richard Butcher of Smyrna on multiple gun and drug-related charges near Hartly. According to DSP, on September 8th, at about 8:50 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw a Chevrolet Equinox exit the parking lot of Royal Farms on Halltown Road in Hartly, with an equipment violation. The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over on Pearson’s Corner Road near Yoder Drive, but it sped away. The trooper pursued the Equinox but stopped the pursuit for the safety of other motorists. The trooper checked the area and later found the Equinox in a soybean field on Bryant’s Corner Road. When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Richard Butcher, began to run away but was ultimately taken into custody. During a search of Butcher, troopers found approximately 15.02 grams of cocaine. Troopers also searched the Equinox and found a loaded handgun. Butcher was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with several felony crimes including:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Butcher is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on $52,500 cash bond.

Richard Butcher

Additional Information from DSP:

Butcher was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $52,500 cash bond.

Full List of Charges: