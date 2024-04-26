Smyrna Man Charged with Aggravated Menacing

Image courtesy DSP

A Smyrna man has been arrested aggravated menacing after an incident on Arthursville Road near Main Street in Hartly. Delaware State Police were called just after noon Thursday after two men left a construction site and were northbound on Arthursville Road when a blue car driving southbound in the northbound lane stopped in front of the victims. The driver, 35 year old Dennis Piasio of Smyrna, who the victims know – got out and opened the victim’s driver door and pushed the driver against the seat, grabbed the passenger and pointed a gun at him. The driver was able to push Piasio away from the vehicle and leave the area – neither victim was injured. Piasio turned himself in at Troop 3 – he is charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts

Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Piasio was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released after posting a $74,000 secured bond.