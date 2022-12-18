Smyrna Man Charged with Drug and Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop

December 18, 2022

Image courtesy DSP

A Smyrna man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Cheswold. Delaware State Police on patrol spotted a Fusion with a headlight out and stopped the car. As the trooper spoke to the driver, 23 year old Zion Cole of Smyrna, they smelled marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia inside the car. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun, about .45 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cole was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernaliad
  • Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
  • Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Have Insurance

Cole was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on his own recognizance.

