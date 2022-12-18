Smyrna Man Charged with Drug and Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Smyrna man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Cheswold. Delaware State Police on patrol spotted a Fusion with a headlight out and stopped the car. As the trooper spoke to the driver, 23 year old Zion Cole of Smyrna, they smelled marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia inside the car. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun, about .45 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cole was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernaliad

Failure to Have Two Head Lamps

Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Failure to Have Insurance

Cole was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on his own recognizance.