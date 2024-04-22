Smyrna Man Charged with DUI and other Offenses after Crash near Hartly

A Smyrna man has been arrested for multiple charges following a crash investigation by Delaware State Police last Wednesday morning in Hartly. Police were called to Dover Scrap Yard in Hartly just after 12:30 for a single vehicle crash and found a Volkswagen SUV had veered off the roadway and struck at tree. EMS found the driver unconscious in the driver’s seat from an apparent drug overdose. Narcan was administered and 46 year old Richard Butcher became responsive. A search of the SUV turned up heroin, cocaine and ammunition. A computer inquiry showed Butcher’s license was suspended.

After Butcher was discharged from the hospital he was charged with the following:

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Drug

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Additional Traffic Violations

Butcher was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.