Smyrna Man Charged with Shoplifting

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called for a shoplifter at the Lowe’s in Lewes, but told the suspect was already gone from the store. Police found a man matching his description at a bus stop near the store and arrested 44 year old Augustine Haymond of Smyrna. A search of Haymond and his property uncovered stolen merchandise, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Investigation showed that Haymond stole merchandise on display by cutting the security cable and that Haymond was wanted for shoplifting in a similar manner from the Lowe’s in New Castle.

Haymond was taken to Troop 7, charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 2 counts

Non-Compliance with Conditions of Bond (Felony) – 3 counts

Theft – Organized Retail Crime

Shoplifting under $1,500

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts

Haymond was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on an $11,500 unsecured bond.