Smyrna Man Charged with Weapons & Drug Charges after Running from Police

A Smyrna man has been arrested on multiple charges. The Kent County Governor’s Task Force began an investigation of 25 year old Nasir Wayman for distribution of illegal drugs. Police learned there was also a warrant for his arrest. Monday evening around 7:30 police spotted a Kia driven by Wayman in the parking lot of the Acme in Smyrna, but he took off running when police approached the car. Wayman tossed drugs in the parking lot as he ran.

After a taser deployment, Wayman was arrested and a search of the parking lot, Wayman and his Kia police found over 4 grams of heroin and a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Wayman is charged with multiple offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated, Altered Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wayman was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and is being held at SCI in default of a $70,000 cash bond.