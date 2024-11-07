Smyrna Police Make Arrests in Elementary School Child Endangerment and Abuse Case

Smyrna Police Investigators have concluded their investigation into child abuse/neglect allegations that began in February 2024, with the arrests of three women this week. This long and detailed investigation, conducted in partnership with the Delaware Department of Justice and with the cooperation of the Smyrna School District, has revealed accusations of a pattern of abusive behavior in a special needs elementary classroom. The three arrested include 31-year-old Makayla Lomax of Smyrna, 26-year-old Marrisa Johnson of Smyrna, and 21-year-old Morgan Donahue of Clayton. Lomax was charged with Child Abuse 3rd Degree, 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Offensive Touching. Johnson was charged with 10 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child. Donahue was charged with 1 Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Each has a no contact order. Additional Information from the Smyrna Police Department is below:

Investigation revealed that employees working in this classroom would allegedly throw objects at the students, yell at them, and call them names. One of the suspects, Makayla Lomax, 31, of Smyrna, is also alleged to have struck a student in the face, as well as sprayed that same student with a water bottle as a form of discipline. During our investigation, we also uncovered another alleged incident outside of the affected classroom that occurred in the Fall of 2022 and involved two of the employees feeding hot sauce and hot Takis to a special needs student who had a known digestive disability. Below are the (3) suspects and their charges. As with all individuals accused of crimes, these defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Marrisa Johnson, 26, Smyrna:

10 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. JP Court 2 video presentment, $10,000 unsecured bond with no contact orders. These charges are in relation to the conditions of the affected classroom stated above, and feeding a student with a digestive disorder hot Takis.

Makayla Lomax, 31, Smyrna:

Child Abuse 3rd Degree, 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Offensive Touching. JP Court 2 video presentment, $12,500 unsecured bond with no contact orders. These charges are in relation to the conditions of the affected classroom, as stated, in addition to striking and spraying a child in the face with a water bottle.

Morgan Donahue, 21, Clayton: