Smyrna Woman Charged with 4th Felony DUI & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Smyrna woman has been charged with DUI and weapons offenses after a traffic stop just before 2:30 Friday morning. Delaware State Police spotted a Jeep Wrangler failing to stay within the lane of travel on Route 13 near Smyrna Leipsic Road and made a traffic stop. Troopers could smell alcohol coming from the driver, 49 year old Ainka Wilson of Smyrna and observed signs of impairment. Wilson was arrested for DUI – a search of the Jeep turned up a loaded 9mm handgun. A computer check showed Wilson had three prior DUI convictions and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Wilson was transported to Troop 9 where she was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Within 10 Years of a Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

4 th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane

Wilson was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $28,001 secured bond.