Smyrna Woman Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop by Delaware State Police resulted in a DUI arrest. Troopers spotted an Acura moving erratically northbound on North Dupont Highway near Messina Hill Road in Dover and watched the driver make additional traffic violations. After troopers contacted the driver, 55 year old Victoria Parker of Smyrna, she showed signs of impairment – and that there was a child in the vehicle. Parker was arrested for DUI after standardized field sobriety tests were given. A computer check showed she had four previous DUI-related convictions.

Parker was taken to Troop 3, where she was charged with the below crimes:

5th Offense DUI (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child while Driving Under the Influence

Failure to Remain within a Single Lane

Parker was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $3,850 unsecured bond.