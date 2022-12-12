Smyrna Woman Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Smyrna woman has been arrested for felony DUI after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Delaware State Police spotted a Mazda swerving between the left and right lanes of travel on DuPont Boulevard and performed a traffic stop. When they contacted the driver, 59 year old Michelle Taylor they smelled alcohol on her breath and other signs of impairment. A DUI investigation was started and Taylor was arrested – a computer check showed Taylor had four prior DUI convictions.

Taylor is charged with her 5th offense DUI and other traffic violations and is being held at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in default of a secured bond.