The snow began falling around 7am in northern parts of Delmarva – and is now beginning to cover the ground and roads as it moves to the south. Pictures from DelDOT cams – all taken around 8am

Please send us YOUR snow pictures!! Send them to media@wgmd.com

North of Milford – Thompsonville Road

Bridgeville at Routes 13 & 404

Georgetown at Routes 113 & 9

Harbeson Routes 5 & 9

Laurel Route 13

Milton at Routes 1 & 16

Millsboro Route 113 near Dagsboro/Handy Road