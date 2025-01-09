There have been numerous reports of snow drifting issues in the area, particularly in Maryland. In Dorchester County–Overnight, numerous roads have become completely covered and impassable due to drifting snow. Many roadways are not even visible beneath the heavy snow, creating extremely hazardous conditions. As a result, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Fire/EMS have been responding to an overwhelming number of calls for accidents and vehicles stuck on or off the roadways.

In Talbot County–severe snow drifts are impacting back roads throughout the county. Main roads are also experiencing heavy drift spots.

In Caroline County, the Department of Public Works team is actively addressing the impact of major snow drifts on county roads. Please exercise caution when traveling, especially on back roads. As of now, Whites Lane is closed due to significant drifts.