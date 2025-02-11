Snow Emergency Plan Activated in Georgetown at 5pm Tuesday

Georgetown Snow Emergency Plan Activation – Parking restrictions in effect starting at 5:00 PM Today

With the forecast of significant winter weather and the issuance of a Winter Storm Warning for the Georgetown area, effective today, February 11, 2025, at 5:00 PM, the Town of Georgetown will activate its snow emergency plan.

Starting at this time, parking restrictions will apply to designated snow emergency routes, making it easier and more effective for equipment to clear snow from the streets.

The designated snow emergency routes are:

Market Street (East and West)

Bedford Street (North and South)

Bridgeville Road

Pine Street (East and West)

Race Street (North and South)

Front Street (North and South)

East Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Race Street

West Laurel Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street

Edward Street – North Bedford Street to North Front Street

West North Street – North Bedford Street to DuPont Highway (Route 113)

Albury Avenue – East Market Street to Cedar Street

Vehicles parked along these streets may be subject to towing if not removed by the owner. Residents are asked to avoid traveling during adverse weather conditions. Those who must travel are asked to use caution around snow removal equipment and personnel.

Town ordinance also states that the sidewalks be cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. Residents with a fire hydrant near their property are asked to take an extra minute or two to ensure that it is clear and visible.

Residents with questions about the snow emergency can log on to the Town’s website – www.georgetowndel.com for more information or call the Town offices at (302) 856-7391.