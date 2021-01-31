Snow Emergency Plan in Effect in Worcester County

The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack in conjunction with local agencies and the State Highway Administration are implementing the Snow Emergency Plan for Worcester County effective as of January 31, 2021 at 1700 hours. This plan is to assist the State Highway Administration in snow clearing operations throughout the county.

Once the snow emergency plan goes into effect, all vehicles on the roadway must be equipped with snow chains or snow tires. In addition, a parking ban is imposed on all snow emergency routes in the County. All vehicles left on the shoulders of these routes will be towed at the owner’s expense.

A press release will be sent out advising when the snow emergency plan has been lifted.

Motorists with questions can contact the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

For more information on snow emergency plans:

http://www.chart.state.md.us/StormInfo/snow_emergency_plans.asp