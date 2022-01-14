Snow Hill Developing New Bikeway

The Town of Snow Hill is partnering with Toole Design Group to develop a new bikeway connecting key destinations in the community. As part of the planning process, Snow Hill is seeking community input on bicycling in the Town and on the proposed bicycle route. All residents and visitors are encouraged to share their thoughts via the online survey and map, which are available at tooledesign.github.io/Snow_Hill.

Feedback from the survey and map will inform the bikeways visioning sessions being held January 25–28

at the Old Fire Hall. More information about the upcoming bikeways meetings is available at

www.snowhillmd.gov.

The online survey will remain open until at least January 31.