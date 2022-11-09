Snow Hill Looking for New Executive Administrator

The town of Snow Hill is taking applications for a full-time executive administrator. Town officials say the Deputy Town Manager has accepted a position with the Lower Shore Land Trust and will leave her post on Friday. She will divide her time between the Town and Land Trust for a period of transition.

More information from a Press Release from the Town of Snow Hill:

The salary for the Executive Administrator is to be determined commensurate with qualifications

and experience. Benefits include health insurance, retirement, vacation, sick leave, personal

leave and holidays. This position will provide direct and indirect support to the Town Manager,

Mayor & Council in management of Town Hall office and various departments, as well as

managing human resources, insurance and administrative duties. Visit www.snowhillmd.gov for

a full Job Description.

Interested applicants must email a letter of interest & resumé to Rick Pollitt at

townmanager@snowhillmd.com by November 18, 2022.