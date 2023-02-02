Snow Hill Man Arrested for DUI, Fleeing Police

A Snow Hill man is facing DUI-related offenses and is charged with resisting arrest after police chased him through Salisbury. A trooper saw a red Mazda driving recklessly and crossing over the double yellow center line on Lake Street in Salisbury. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle kept on going. The driver–39-year-old Damien Jackson–bailed out of the vehicle and ran from police across Route 50 before they finally caught him. Troopers detected signs of impairment, and he admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. They also found him to be in possession of marijuana. Jackson is held at the Wicomico County Detention Center with no bond.