Snow Hill Man Sentenced for Child Pornography

Image courtesy Worcester County State’s Attorney

A Snow Hill man was sentenced last month to 40 years for distribution of child pornography. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau Oglesby suspended all but 16 years of the sentence for 32 year old Timothy Newsome who had been convicted on 4 counts and pleaded guilty last September.

Officials say the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May of 2021 after a WhatsApp account uploaded a video containing child pornography. The account was traced to Timothy Newsome. A second tip about a Skype account with child porn was also traced to Newsome and detectives went into his home with a search warrant and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic examination.

Newsome was charged with 38 counts of distributing child pornography and 2 counts of possession of child pornography.