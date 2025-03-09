Snow Hill Mayor & Council Working to Fill Town Council Vacancy

Snow Hill Central District council member Diana Walsh has resigned from the Council. While the seat will be up for election in May, the Mayor and Council must appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the end of the term on June 10. During a closed session last Tuesday the Mayor and Council learned how to address the vacancy. They have 45 days from the date of vacancy to elect a qualified person to serve until the next regular election. Residents in the Central District have been sent a post card inviting them to apply for appointment to fill the term. Applications are available at Town Hall – and must be returned by the close of business on Friday, March 14th.

Interviews with those applying will be scheduled for Tuesday, March 18th and Tuesday, March 25th, if necessary. The Mayor and Council intend to fill the seat quickly in order to have a qualified and able representative of the Central District participate in the upcoming budget process for the new budget that takes effect on July 1st.

If anyone has any questions about this process, they are encouraged to contact Town Manager Rick Pollitt at the Snow Hill Town Hall or email townmanager@snowhillmd.com.