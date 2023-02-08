School Safety Threat Cleared at Snow Hill Middle School

Law Enforcement in Worcester County have deemed a school safety threat involving Snow Hill Middle School this morning–non-credible, according to the County Sheriff’s Office. The threat came from a social media post. Students and staff at the school, Cedar Chapel Special School, and neighboring Snow Hill Elementary School immediately entered into shelter in place status. Normal operations have now resumed at all schools. The Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating. All students and staff are safe at this time, and classes are continuing as scheduled.