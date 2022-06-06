Snow Hill Police Investigate Weekend Shooting

Snow Hill Police are investigating a shooting over the weekend.

Arriving officers who investigated reports of gunshots on Cypress Lane early Saturday evening were not able to find a victim, but learned that someone had been driven to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment. That person was transferred to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and gathering evidence. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the bureau at 410-632-1111.

There is no word about any possible suspects.