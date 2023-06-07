Snow Hill Woman Wanted for Burglary, Home Invasion

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Maquia Tene Briddell who is wanted on an active Arrest Warrant– charged with Burglary 1st, 3rd, 4th and Con-Home Invasion. Her last known address was 500-25 Maple Street, Snow Hill, Maryland. Briddell is 41 years old. Her birthday is July 4th, 1981. She is black, 5’05 and 170 lbs. If you know where Maquia Briddell is, please contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.