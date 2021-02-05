Snow Returns This Weekend

A fast-moving but potent storm could bring several inches of snow to our region this weekend.

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Joe Lundberg, the snow will likely hold off until close to midnight Saturday or the early hours of Sunday. The latest forecast calls for the possibility of three to six inches of snow, with lower amounts toward the southern and coastal areas.

Lundberg added that final amounts of snow may change depending on the exact track of the storm. WGMD will keep you updated with the AccuWeather forecast through the weekend.