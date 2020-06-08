So Far, 2 File for Mayor and 3 File for Commissioner in R.B.

The deadline to file to run for Rehoboth Beach mayor or commissioner is today at 4:30 p.m. Please be sure to check back later.

Former Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Stan Mills has filed to challenge Mayor Paul Kuhns who is up for reelection this August.

The two commissioners whose terms end this year, Commissioners Stephen Scheffer and Lisa Schlosser, both said they do not intend to seek another term. Former Commissioners Patrick Gossett and Jay Lagree have filed for the two soon-to-be-open commissioner seats along with Rachel Macha who is a member of the city’s Parks & Shade Tree and Planning commissions.

The election this year is Saturday, August 8. Voters must register at city hall by July 9. Details are on the city website. Also see Mayor Kuhns letter on absentee ballots.

Please check WGMD.com later today for any new candidate news.

Photos courtesy the candidates