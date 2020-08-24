So Far, 3 File for Dewey Beach Commissioner Race

Deadline to file to run for commissioner and to register to vote is 5 p.m. this Thursday

As of 4 p.m. Friday, only William J. Stevens along with incumbent Commissioners David Moskowitz and Gary S. Persinger had filed to run for the two commissioner seats that are up for grabs. Here they were at the Dewey Lions Club candidate forum in 2018.

This would appear to be a rematch of the 2018 election if it were not for the fact that Dewey resident Peter Briccotto has been repeatedly stating on social media in recent weeks that he is going to be running for commissioner as well. Attempts to reach Briccotto over the weekend have been unsuccessful although he is expected to file shortly.