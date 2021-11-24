SoDel Concepts To Acquire Surf Bagel, Rehoboth Foodie Reports

Surf Bagel is changing hands.

The popular stop for locals and visitors to the beaches is being acquired by SoDel Concepts, reports The Rehoboth Foodie.. The sale is expected to be finalized December 1st.

SoDel Concepts already operates several restaurants in the area. President Scott Kammerer said they will continue to offer the Surf Bagel menu that has made it a fan favorite.

“We could not have dreamed of a better fit than with Scott Kammerer and SoDel Concepts,” David Vitella of Surf Bagel said. “The one constant in life is change and I knew we wouldn’t be doing this forever. SoDel is the perfect solution; they are the very best at what they do, and they will continue to honor the loyalty and dedication of Surf Bagel’s employees and patrons.”