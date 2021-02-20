Some Del. Crowd Limitations Are Relaxed

Governor John Carney has signed the seventh modification to the Omnibus COVID-19 Emergency Order, increasing some earlier limitations on indoor and outdoor crowds and allowing more people to take part in an exercise class.

The action increases the limits on the size of gatherings for indoor events. Gatherings at businesses and other indoor places may increase from ten people to a maximum of 25 people or 50 percent of state fire occupancy restrictions, whichever is less. Organizers may submit plans to the Division of Public Health to host large events of up to 150 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, or up to 250 people with an approved plan from DPH. The limit for private indoor gatherings such as dinner parties, house parties and birthday parties, remains at ten people.

Also, group exercise classes may increase to up to 15 people, excluding staff.

“We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down more than 50 percent from our winter peak, and Delaware providers have administered more than 164,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Carney said. “But let’s keep doing what works until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings where this virus can spread. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”

To read the modification, CLICK HERE

To read the Emergency Order, CLICK HERE