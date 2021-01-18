Some Get Vaccine Ahead Of Schedule – How?

Delaware’s vaccine ‘sprint’ to protect people in what’s known as Phase One-A drew large crowds to the DMV in Dover over the weekend.

Delaware Public Health, Bayhealth, the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps and Kent County EMS had the capacity to vaccinate up to 1,500 people each day.

Did some ‘jump the line’ and get vaccinated before the next phase is to take effect?

DPH said to ‘test logistics and the process for vaccinating the 65 and older population,’ a small number of organizations with senior citizen members were asked to have people get the vaccine Saturday. The state also wanted to use available doses of the vaccine.

Delaware Health and Social Services shared this message on Facebook over the weekend:

“To test the logistics and process for vaccinating the 65 and older population once the state moves to Phase 1B and to use available vaccine doses, on Saturday DPH asked a small number of organizations with senior citizen members to come to these events. We ask anyone not in those groups to please refrain from attempting to get vaccinated at the sites this weekend. Screening will be tightened for Sunday and Monday events and those not in those groups may be turned away. Vaccines remain in extremely short supply and are reserved for your friends and neighbors who need it the most.”

Screening was to be tightened for clinics yesterday and today. Delaware’s Phase 1-B is expected to start later in January. Phase 1-A is still underway, which focuses on protecting healthcare personnel with direct patient contact and care, Emergency Medical Services agencies, and resident and staff in long-term care.