Some Key Races In Tuesday Del. School Board Elections

Positions on local boards of education will be up for grabs in Delaware Tuesday, Delaware School Board Election Day.

There are contested races for four-year terms in Delmar, Laurel, Seaford, Woodbridge, Milford, Lake Forest, Caesar Rodney and Capital School Districts. Candidates are running unopposed for Cape Henlopen School District and in the Indian River School District.

Voting hours are between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Schools in each district will serve as polling places.

——————————————————————————————————————–

Delmar, at-large, 4-year term

Dawn Adkins Litchford

Lauren Hudson

Laurel School District, at-large

Joe Kelley

Linda Hitchens (I)

Seaford School District, at-large

George Del Farno

Marcus Wright

Woodbridge School District, at-large

Corey Grammar

Rita Hovermale

Cape Henlopen, not contested

Julia Alexander Derrick

Indian River, two seats for Indian River School Board, District 1, 5-year term, not contested

-James Fritz Jr.

-Madeline Baker Moses

Milford School District at-large (Scott Fitzgerald in District D is unopposed)

Jayln Powell

Matt Bucher



Lake Forest

-Betty Wyatt

-Dj W. Silicato

Caesar Rodney School District

David Failing

Lorenzo Hopkins

Capital School District

Felecia Duggins

Joan Engel