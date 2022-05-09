Some Key Races In Tuesday Del. School Board Elections
Positions on local boards of education will be up for grabs in Delaware Tuesday, Delaware School Board Election Day.
There are contested races for four-year terms in Delmar, Laurel, Seaford, Woodbridge, Milford, Lake Forest, Caesar Rodney and Capital School Districts. Candidates are running unopposed for Cape Henlopen School District and in the Indian River School District.
Voting hours are between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Schools in each district will serve as polling places.
——————————————————————————————————————–
Delmar, at-large, 4-year term
Dawn Adkins Litchford
Lauren Hudson
Laurel School District, at-large
Joe Kelley
Linda Hitchens (I)
Seaford School District, at-large
George Del Farno
Marcus Wright
Woodbridge School District, at-large
Corey Grammar
Rita Hovermale
Cape Henlopen, not contested
Julia Alexander Derrick
Indian River, two seats for Indian River School Board, District 1, 5-year term, not contested
-James Fritz Jr.
-Madeline Baker Moses
Milford School District at-large (Scott Fitzgerald in District D is unopposed)
Jayln Powell
Matt Bucher
Lake Forest
-Betty Wyatt
-Dj W. Silicato
Caesar Rodney School District
David Failing
Lorenzo Hopkins
Capital School District
Felecia Duggins
Joan Engel