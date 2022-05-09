Some Key Races In Tuesday Del. School Board Elections

May 9, 2022/Mark Fowser

Positions on local boards of education will be up for grabs in Delaware Tuesday, Delaware School Board Election Day.
There are contested races for four-year terms in Delmar, Laurel, Seaford, Woodbridge, Milford, Lake Forest, Caesar Rodney and Capital School Districts. Candidates are running unopposed for Cape Henlopen School District and in the Indian River School District.
Voting hours are between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Schools in each district will serve as polling places.
——————————————————————————————————————–

Delmar, at-large, 4-year term
Dawn Adkins Litchford
Lauren Hudson

Laurel School District, at-large

Joe Kelley
Linda Hitchens (I)

Seaford School District, at-large

George Del Farno
Marcus Wright

Woodbridge School District, at-large

Corey Grammar
Rita Hovermale

Cape Henlopen, not contested
Julia Alexander Derrick

Indian River, two seats for Indian River School Board, District 1, 5-year term, not contested
-James Fritz Jr.
-Madeline Baker Moses

Milford School District at-large (Scott Fitzgerald in District D is unopposed)

Jayln Powell
Matt Bucher

Lake Forest
-Betty Wyatt
-Dj W. Silicato

Caesar Rodney School District
David Failing
Lorenzo Hopkins

Capital School District
Felecia Duggins
Joan Engel

